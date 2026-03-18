Cairo - Beltone Asset Management has secured initial approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to launch “Fadda”, the Beltone Evolve Silver Investment Fund with Cumulative Daily Return, marking the introduction of Egypt’s first-ever silver-focused investment fund and a key step in expanding the country’s alternative investment landscape.

The fund is designed to offer both individual and institutional investors access to silver at competitive market prices through a professionally managed structure. It introduces a new asset class to the Egyptian market, providing an effective tool for portfolio diversification and hedging against market volatility, particularly over the medium to long term.

This milestone reflects Beltone’s commitment to innovation and the development of advanced financial products, aimed at broadening investment opportunities and addressing the evolving needs of investors, while contributing to the growth and efficiency of Egypt’s capital markets.

The subscription window is expected to open following the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, with further details on the fund’s structure and investment mechanisms to be announced in due course. Terms and conditions apply.

Investors will be able to subscribe through Beltone Securities Brokerage.