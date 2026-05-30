Abu Dhabi, UAE / Istanbul, Turkey — Savvy Charging Technologies and EV Bee, one of Turkey’s leading innovators in vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging technology, have officially announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the expansion of off-grid electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the Middle East, Turkey, and beyond.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of mobile and off-grid EV charging solutions, combining Savvy’s rapidly expanding charging ecosystem with EV Bee’s advanced V2V charging technologies.

Muhammad Jamal, CEO of Savvy Charging Technologies, commented:

“This partnership introduces both companies into what is now becoming the largest off-grid charging network in the world. Following our agreement with Pioneer Energy Eboost, this partnership with EV Bee further strengthens our position as a global leader in off-grid EV charging. Together, we will share technology, EV adoption insights, charging statistics, and various developments shaping the future of the e-mobility space.”

The collaboration is expected to focus on the deployment of innovative charging technologies, integration of charging intelligence platforms, and expansion of mobile charging capabilities designed for emergency charging, roadside assistance, and commercial fleet operations.

Ozan, Founder of EV Bee, added:

“This partnership is natural, and honestly, it was bound to happen. The Middle East and Turkey represent tremendous potential for off-grid charging infrastructure. With our state-of-the-art V2V technology, this collaboration will create a giant leap in consumer confidence and accelerate EV adoption throughout the region.”

Under the agreement, both companies will collaborate on technology development, access to EV charging data, and expansion into new markets. The partnership is expected to unlock access to an estimated $185 million market opportunity within the rapidly growing mobile charging and off-grid infrastructure sector.

The companies also believe the partnership creates strong opportunities for recovery and towing operators, roadside assistance providers, and vehicle insurance companies seeking next-generation EV support solutions.

By combining their expertise, Savvy and EV Bee aim to redefine how EV charging services are delivered in regions where traditional charging infrastructure remains limited, providing scalable, flexible, and fully mobile charging ecosystems for the future of transportation.

About Savvy Charging Technologies

Savvy Charging Technologies is a UAE-based EV infrastructure and mobile charging company focused on delivering innovative off-grid charging ecosystems, rapid deployment energy solutions, and sustainable e-mobility technologies across emerging markets.

About EV Bee

EV Bee is a Turkey-based e-mobility technology company specializing in advanced vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging systems and intelligent mobile charging solutions designed to improve accessibility and confidence in EV adoption.