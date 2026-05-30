Amman, Jordan – Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian company operating Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), has announced the airport’s traffic statistics for April 2026, reflecting continued operational resilience and steady activity at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

During April 2026, QAIA welcomed 411,865 passengers, marking a 11.2% increase compared to March 2026 and a 49.5% decrease compared to April 2025. The airport also recorded 3,953 aircraft movements (ACM), reflecting 10.4% increase month-on-month and a 38.7% decrease year-on-year. Meanwhile, QAIA handled 4,114 tons of cargo during the month, representing a 44.3% increase compared to March 2026 and a 34.7% decrease compared to the same month last year.

The regional instability had a major influence on traffic this year, significantly affecting performance. However, the April results indicate a gradual stabilization in traffic activity following the fluctuations recorded during the first quarter of the year, while underscoring QAIA’s continued role in supporting passenger travel, trade movement and connectivity across the region and beyond.

Commenting on the results, Nicolas Deviller, Chief Executive Officer of Airport International Group, said, “Queen Alia International Airport continues to demonstrate operational resilience and adaptability amid evolving regional and global aviation conditions. Our April 2026 results reflect the dedication of our teams and partners to ensuring a smooth and reliable travel experience for passengers while maintaining efficient cargo and aircraft operations. We remain committed to supporting Jordan’s aviation sector and reinforcing QAIA’s position as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.”