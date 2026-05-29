Dubai, UAE, DeNet, a decentralized storage protocol founded in 2017, has opened pre-launch sales ahead of its public release scheduled for July 2026. The company is offering long-term decentralized storage for mobile users, ranging from 1 TB to 25 TB, across a network of more than 2,000 independent Datakeeper nodes.

Data is encrypted locally and distributed across a decentralized network of nodes — accessible only to the data's owner. An additional layer of continuous integrity verification is performed by 2.3 million mobile Watcher Nodes. The architecture is designed to eliminate single points of failure while preserving full data sovereignty.

Storage is priced in TBY (Terabyte/Year) tokens, starting at $150 per token during the pre-launch window. The TBY unit is designed for flexible long-term allocation: a single token can be deployed as 1 TB for one year, 500 GB for two years, or 100 GB for ten years.

The pre-launch sale follows a closed beta program involving DeNet community participants as well as testing by B2B companies evaluating the infrastructure for long-term storage use cases.

In July 2026, DeNet will publicly release its decentralized storage protocol through the mobile application DeNet Storage & Watcher Node, which is currently connected to an ecosystem of 7.3 million users across 194 countries. A desktop application and a white-label infrastructure program — including native support for AI-agent backup workflows — are planned for autumn 2026.

At launch, DeNet is initially focused on cold storage use cases that are already in active demand today, including backups, archives, and long-term file preservation.

"Data is the strategic reserve of any company — and backup is the last line of defense. AI workflows are generating more critical data than ever, with no established security standard around it. DeNet is that standard: sovereign, always available, and accessible only to its owner." — Rafik Singatullin, Co-Founder at DeNet.

About DeNet

DeNet is a decentralized data storage protocol founded in 2017. Instead of relying on traditional data centers, it utilizes unused storage capacity on devices around the world, creating infrastructure for individuals, enterprises, and AI systems where data is stored securely and sovereignty remains fully with its owner.

Media Contact: support@denet.app | Website: denet.pro | App: DeNet Storage & Watcher Node