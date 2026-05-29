Dubai, UAE: Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRN), a leader in accelerating brands on global ecommerce marketplaces, today announced the launch of Pattern Intelligence (Pi) at Accelerate, Pattern's annual gathering of the world's top ecommerce executives and brand leaders. Pi is Pattern's AI-powered autonomous ecommerce execution engine that identifies opportunities and acts on them in real time, helping brand partners grow revenue, win market share, and build a stronger presence on the world's top marketplaces.

Pi runs active sensors across featured offers, advertising, content, pricing, and inventory. When a sensor fires, automated action loops act immediately, capturing opportunities and protecting performance. In the event a decision needs brand judgment, Pi surfaces curated action items for approval rather than acting on its own. Every action is timestamped and becomes a searchable record of all work done on a brand's behalf.

“Pi is our central execution engine. It doesn't just surface insights, it acts on them," said Dave Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of Pattern. "Pi is built on over 13 years of data collection, logic execution, and Pattern's broader technology portfolio, with 41 patents issued or pending, purpose-built to accelerate growth for our brand partners."

Since deployment across Pattern's brand portfolio, Pi has taken millions of automated actions, including featured offer recoveries, pricing adjustments, and content fixes, running 24/7.

Capabilities available to brand partners today:

Daily Brief and Podcast: a written and audio summary of a brand’s rolling 7-day performance, always on and available anytime

a written and audio summary of a brand’s rolling 7-day performance, always on and available anytime Chat-to-Data: on-demand answers to built-in ecommerce questions, backed by Pattern's proprietary data

on-demand answers to built-in ecommerce questions, backed by Pattern's proprietary data Pi Skills: pre-built automations for ecommerce workflows, each one informed by your brand's knowledge base so every action stays on-brand

pre-built automations for ecommerce workflows, each one informed by your brand's knowledge base so every action stays on-brand Knowledge Management System (KMS): a brand-controlled library where partners load their own guidelines, tone, and preferences directly into Pi, giving them control over how Pi acts on their behalf

a brand-controlled library where partners load their own guidelines, tone, and preferences directly into Pi, giving them control over how Pi acts on their behalf Pi Chrome Extension: Pi's intelligence meets teams where they already work, surfaced directly on Amazon product pages during live review sessions

Pi's intelligence meets teams where they already work, surfaced directly on Amazon product pages during live review sessions AI Chat Apps: Pi is available in the ChatGPT app directory today, bringing Pattern's proprietary ecommerce intelligence into the AI tools brand teams already use, with additional platforms coming soon

Pi is built on over 13 years of Pattern's operational experience selling on behalf of global brands. Its 77T+ proprietary data points capture every pricing decision, featured offer recovery, content update, and advertising adjustment Pattern has made across its full brand portfolio, growing by more than 800 billion new points every week. Every data point represents a chance to act faster, price smarter, and grow more efficiently than a brand could on its own.

Pi is available to Pattern brand partners today at pi.pattern.com. Prospective partners can learn more at uk.pattern.com/pattern-intelligence

About Pattern

Pattern accelerates brands on global ecommerce marketplaces leveraging proprietary technology and AI. Utilising more than 77 trillion data points, sophisticated machine learning and AI models, Pattern optimises and automates all levers of ecommerce growth for global brands, including advertising, content management, logistics and fulfillment, pricing, forecasting and customer service. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern’s ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth across more than 70 global marketplaces — including Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart.com, Target.com, Allegro, Zalanado, Noon, eBay, Tmall, JD, and Mercado Libre.