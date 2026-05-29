More than 550 field staff and 149 sales points supported uninterrupted services for arriving pilgrims

Makkah, stc group recorded exceptional data and voice traffic across its network on the first day of Eid Al-Adha 1447 AH, demonstrating the effectiveness of its integrated operational plan to meet the elevated demand throughout the Hajj season.

At peak times, the network registered an overall data traffic increase of 44% compared with the same period last year, while 5G traffic climbed by 60%, reflecting the growing reliance on high‑speed digital services and smart applications during the pilgrimage.

stc group executed around 15,000 autonomous actions per hour and deployed advanced solutions to boost connectivity efficiency during peak periods. In addition, intelligent systems were used to monitor network performance and manage operations with high precision.

Field and logistics support played a central role in maintaining service quality throughout the Hajj season, with more than 550 trained field staff deployed at key locations to enable rapid emergency response and uninterrupted services.

To enhance the pilgrims’ experience, the group established 149 sales points across land, sea and air entry points, supported by over 1,000 sales representatives and 200 specialized translators providing multi‑language services to arriving pilgrims.

The results underscore stc group’s strategic investment in digital infrastructure and future technologies, reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global digital hub for serving pilgrims and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 for a smart, secure, and seamlessly connected Hajj experience.

About stc group

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

To know more about stc group: Click her