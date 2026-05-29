Enhanced network performance across download speeds, latency, call completion, and operational availability.

Makkah, stc group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, has successfully delivered one of the world’s most demanding digital and operational performances on the Day of Arafah.

This year, stc group accommodated a historic growth in demand for digital services, while maintaining the highest levels of network stability and operational capacity amid dynamic crowd movements and peak data usage.

stc group deployed a suite of cutting-edge innovations built to withstand the operational challenges during Hajj, comprised of three advanced capabilities that enhance network efficiency and upgrade the digital experience for pilgrims.

The first of these technologies is the Dynamic Crowd-Aware Optimization, which analyzed crowd density and user movement in real time, while reallocating network resources to the most congested locations, ensuring consistent service quality as gathering points shift throughout the day.

The second is an AI-Powered Predictive Traffic Steering, which forecasted network pressure waves and proactively rerouted traffic to reduce bottlenecks and enhance performance during peak hours.

The third is an Autonomous Energy and Capacity Optimization, which automated real-time power and capacity tuning based on actual usage patterns, maximizing resource utilization while preserving service stability in the highest-density areas.

stc group’s intelligent solutions delivered notable operational results compared to the previous Hajj season, including a 42% increase in total data traffic, with 5G accounting for more than 51% of total usage on the Day of Arafah, showcasing a 16% year-on-year increase in 5G adoption.

The network delivered an average download speed increase of 13%, as latency was reduced by 50%. This directly enhanced the quality of digital services used by pilgrims, including mobile applications, live streaming, video calling, and other data-intensive services.

On the reliability front, the network achieved a call completion success rate of 99.83%, while successful VoLTE calls increased by 11%. Overall operational availability reached 99.9% throughout the Day of Arafah, alongside a 13% reduction in service quality-related tickets.

stc group accommodated an 8% increase in simultaneous users compared to last year’s Hajj season, with improved network resource efficiency by 8%, as AI systems managed more than 99.9% in automated analytics and network decisions during peak hours.

stc’s successful network performance follows sustained strategic investments in digital infrastructure, with the adoption of advanced automation, AI technologies and proactive planning tailored to the dynamics of crowd movement across the holy sites.

During Hajj, the Day of Arafah represents one of the most complex operational scenarios globally, with usage patterns and traffic density shifting rapidly within a limited time window. By leveraging AI, automation and self-optimizing network technologies, stc group delivered a reliable and seamless connectivity experience for pilgrims, highlighting the Kingdom’s digital readiness and global leadership in managing large-scale crowds through advanced digital infrastructure.

stc group continues to enhance its digital infrastructure and strengthen the readiness of intelligent networks to deliver a comprehensive digital Hajj experience that meets the expectations of millions of pilgrims every year.

About stc group

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

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