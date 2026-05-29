(Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain): In celebration of Eid Al Adha, Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the launch of a special promotional stand at City Centre Bahrain from May 29 to June 2, 2026, offering visitors the opportunity to win attractive prizes during the Eid period.

The stand reflects the Bank’s commitment to strengthening direct engagement with customers and visitors during the Eid season, while introducing them to the benefits of Khaleeji credit cards and “Al Waffer” account. Visitors will have the opportunity to win instant prizes when applying for new credit cards or depositing into their “Al Waffer” accounts, adding a more rewarding and interactive element to their experience with Khaleeji Bank.

Additionally, the stand will enable visitors to City Centre Bahrain to learn more about Khaleeji Bank’s suite of retail banking solutions, including credit cards designed to meet customers’ daily needs, as well as “Al Waffer” account, which combines Shari’a-compliant savings with opportunities to participate in the various draws and promotional programmes offered by the Bank throughout the year. The Bank’s team will also be available to provide information, answer enquiries, and assist visitors wishing to complete their applications easily and conveniently on-site.

Customers and visitors who apply for Khaleeji credit cards, open an “Al Waffer” account, or increase their balances in the account will have the opportunity to benefit from instant cash and in-kind prizes throughout the stand period, in a festive atmosphere that reflects the spirit of Eid Al Adha.

The Bank has also announced the extension of the qualification period for the May grand prize under the “Al Waffer” account, valued at USD250,000, until June 2, 2026, giving customers an additional opportunity to participate and qualify for the draw. This initiative aims to reward customers and enhance their engagement with the Bank’s products, which are designed to deliver added value. The stand will also provide a platform to learn more about the available offers and the eligibility mechanism for the prizes in a clear manner that meets the needs of both existing and new customers during the Eid Al Adha period.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking Services at Khaleeji Bank, said: “We are pleased to launch this promotional stand at City Centre Bahrain in conjunction with Eid Al Adha, allowing us to share the joy of this special occasion with our customers and visitors, while giving them the opportunity to learn more about the benefits of Khaleeji credit cards and ‘Al Waffer’ account, as well as the chance to win valuable instant prizes.”

She continued: “We invite all customers to seize this opportunity and benefit from the instant prizes available during the stand period, whether by applying for new credit cards, opening ‘Al Waffer’ account, or increasing their balances in the account. We also encourage our customers to take advantage of the extended qualification period for the May grand prize until June 2, giving them an additional opportunity to participate and enhance their chances of winning this valuable prize.”

Al Abbasi concluded: “This initiative reflects Khaleeji Bank’s commitment to delivering an integrated banking experience that combines easy access to banking solutions, added value and rewarding benefits. It also reaffirms our continued efforts to staying close to our customers on various occasions, while providing direct channels to communicate with them, answer their enquiries and help them choose the products that best suit their needs.”

Khaleeji Bank is recognised as a distinguished Islamic bank dedicated to fulfilling customer aspirations through an integrated Islamic banking model offering a comprehensive range of high-quality retail and corporate services, as well as Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities.

For more information, please visit the Bank’s official website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow Khaleeji’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers. Terms and conditions apply.