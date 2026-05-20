Arab Finance: Oriental Weavers launched an upgraded e-commerce platform as part of its digital transformation efforts, introducing a unified digital ecosystem that brings together the group’s three companies under a single platform, as per an emailed press release.

The launch comes as Egypt’s digital economy continues to expand, with e-commerce platforms attracting 29.8 million users and recording 10.5 million daily visits, reflecting growing adoption of online and mobile-based retail services.

Through the new platform, Oriental Weavers aims to strengthen its digital presence and provide customers with easier access to its products through an integrated online shopping experience.

The platform introduces the “One Click, One Group” concept, allowing customers to access the Group’s full portfolio through a single digital platform. It also includes “Rug Finder,” a tool designed to help customers identify suitable rugs based on their preferences, style, and space requirements.

In addition, the platform features “Rug Visualizer,” an augmented reality (AR) tool that enables users to virtually place rugs within their living spaces to assess design, scale, and color before purchase.

Oriental Weavers is also preparing to launch “OW Studio,” an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customization feature that will allow customers to design and order personalized rugs.

The platform further includes an integrated payment system and buy now, pay later (BNPL) options to provide customers with additional payment flexibility.