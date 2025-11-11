Muscat: Oman has made it easier than ever for entrepreneurs to start their e-commerce businesses, with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) urging all online sellers to obtain official e-commerce licences and verify their stores through the national “Maroof Oman” platform.

The initiative, highlighted in a new awareness campaign, aims to help genuine businesses stand out from fake accounts on social media and to ensure that all online sellers operate within a legal framework. The ministry said the move will strengthen trust between businesses and consumers, enhance market transparency, and boost confidence in Oman’s growing digital economy.

According to MoCIIP, sellers can now obtain their e-commerce licence entirely online through the Oman Business Platform. Applicants simply log in, add the activity they wish to practice as e-commerce, fill in the required details, and submit their licence application. Once approved, the licence is issued automatically.

Officials explained that verification on the Maroof Oman website (maroof.om) provides credibility and assurance to buyers. Licensed and verified businesses are recognised as legitimate and compliant with Oman’s e-commerce regulations.

Recent government data shows a steady rise in digital entrepreneurship, driven by the expansion of payment gateways, logistics networks, and consumer demand for online shopping. Authorities have also emphasised that unlicensed e-commerce activities could face penalties under the country’s commercial regulations.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

