Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s trading session on a negative note, with the EGX30 index down by 2.23% to 40,898.15 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also dropped by 1.57% to 4,525.54 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went down by 1.56 % to 4,585.26 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session lower by 0.20% at 13,099.58 points and by 0.47% to 17,343.7 points, respectively.

Nearly 2 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 4.631 billion over 155,322 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.959 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 95.19% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 3.3% and 1.51%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 86.24% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 13.75%.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 14.750 million and EGP 26.593 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 41.344 million.