RIYADH — E-commerce sales via Mada cards in Saudi Arabia have reached their highest monthly level ever in October 2025, totaling over SR 30.7 billion. This represents a year-on-year growth of 68 percent and an increase of approximately SR12.4 billion compared to the same period in 2024, when sales reached approximately SR18.3 billion, according to the statistical bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for October 2025.

E-commerce sales also reached approximately SR88.3 billion during the third quarter of this year, achieving quarterly growth of 15.2 percent, an increase of approximately SR11.6 billion compared to SR76.6 billion in the second quarter of the same year.

On a monthly basis, sales in October 2025 grew by 6 percent, an increase of approximately SR1.6 billion, compared to September of the same year, when sales reached approximately SR29.1 billion.

Comparing performance from January to October 2025, Mada data showed a 47.3 percent growth in e-commerce sales, an increase of approximately SR 9.9 billion, compared to the SR 20.9 billion recorded in January of the same year.

It is worthy to note that these figures include payments and purchases made using Mada cards through online shopping websites, applications, and digital wallets, and do not include transactions made using credit cards.

