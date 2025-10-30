Saudi Arabia - Jahez International Company for Information System Technology, a leading integrated ecosystem of on-demand services in GCC, and noon, one of Middle East’s leading digital ecosystem and one of the Kingdom’s fastest-growing quick-commerce platforms, today announced a strategic partnership uniting two of Saudi Arabia’s most innovative platforms.

Through this seamless integration, Jahez customers in Saudi Arabia will now see a new “noon Minutes” tile within the Jahez app, giving direct access to noon’s rapid delivery service. As they can shop from a wide range of categories — all fulfilled by noon Minutes through its growing network of dark stores across major Saudi cities.

In parallel, the noon app in Saudi Arabia will feature Jahez for food delivery, allowing millions of customers to order from Jahez’s 50,000+ restaurant stores across more than 100 cities. Jahez will manage all delivery and back-end operations.

This partnership allows Jahez Group to expand its quick commerce offering beyond the existing marketplace model in a capital-efficient way. It also strengthens noon’s food delivery portfolio with broader restaurant selection and expanded operations across 100 cities. Together, the companies will reach a larger addressable market, boosting engagement, order frequency and customer loyalty.

For customers, the collaboration unlocks a seamless experience across two leading platforms, bringing greater choice, speed, and convenience, all while Jahez and noon maintain their independent operations and service excellence.

Subscribers of Jahez Prime and noon One will continue to enjoy their existing benefits, including free delivery across both platforms.

Ghassab Bin Mandeel, CEO of Jahez, commented: "Our partnership with noon represents a pivotal step in Jahez’s evolution beyond food delivery, reinforcing our vision to enhance our customers' lifestyle and connecting us with an even broader community of users across Saudi Arabia. By combining noon’s extensive quick commerce capabilities with Jahez’s strong food delivery network, we are creating a unified ecosystem that delivers greater value, convenience, and selection to customers.”

Faraz Kahlid, CEO of noon, added: "This partnership moves us closer to our mission of serving every customer, every day. We’re proud to partner with Jahez, a much-loved and respected Saudi company that shares our values of speed, quality, and trust. By integrating their food delivery network into the noon app, and bringing noon Minutes to the Jahez platform, we’re building something bigger together - a faster, stronger, and more connected commerce network for the Kingdom.”

Availability will roll out in phases - noon Minutes within the Jahez app in November 2025, followed by Jahez within the noon app in December 2025, a statement said.

