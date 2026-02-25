RIYADH - The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has imposed a total ban on poultry and egg imports from 40 countries, in addition to a partial ban covering specific provinces and cities in 16 other countries.

This move forms part of the authority’s precautionary measures to safeguard public health and strengthen food safety standards within the local market. The SFDA underscored that the list remains subject to periodic review in response to global health developments.

According to the latest update, reviewed by Okaz newspaper, certain countries have been under ban since 2004, while others have been added progressively over the years based on risk assessments and international reports concerning animal diseases, most notably outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This approach demonstrates the authority’s ongoing commitment to closely monitoring the evolving global epidemiological landscape.

The total ban covers the following 40 countries: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Djibouti, South Africa, China, Iraq, Ghana, Palestine, Vietnam, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Cameroon, South Korea, North Korea, Laos, Libya, Myanmar, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Mexico, Mongolia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Serbia, Slovenia, Ivory Coast, and Montenegro.

The partial ban included some provinces and cities in 16 countries such as Australia, the United States, Italy, Belgium, Bhutan, Poland, Togo, Denmark, Romania, Zimbabwe, France, the Philippines, Canada, Malaysia, Austria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The SFDA further clarified that poultry meat and related products that have undergone heat treatment or other processing methods sufficient to eliminate the Newcastle disease virus will be exempt from the temporary ban, provided they fully comply with approved health requirements, regulations, and standards.



Such products must be accompanied by a health certificate issued by the competent official authorities in the country of origin, confirming that the heat treatment or processing applied is adequate to eliminate the Newcastle disease virus. This exemption is granted without prejudice to the requirement that the product originates from an approved facility.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

