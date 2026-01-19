RIYADH — The General Food Security Authority revealed that the food waste index decreased to 15.8 percent during the year 2025 compared to 18.9 percent in 2019.

The food loss index also decreased to 12.1percent compared to 14.2 percent during the same period. This reflects an improvement in the efficiency of food handling across the stages of harvesting, storage, distribution, and consumption.

The authority explained that the average per capita share of food loss and waste annually is approximately 155 kilograms, of which 67.2 kilograms represent loss and 87.8 kilograms represent waste. This highlights the expected positive impact of continued corrective policies and improved food resource management efficiency.

Reducing food loss and waste contributes to more efficient food use from farm to fork, raises public awareness of responsible consumption, and leads to more stable markets and better food supply. This represents a real added value to food security and a practical step towards a more sustainable future.

These data demonstrate tangible progress in reducing food loss and waste, within the framework of national efforts aimed at enhancing the efficiency of food supply chains and achieving sustainability. The decline in indicators compared to previous years points to a real improvement in food management from production to consumption.

