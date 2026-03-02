ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) summoned Reza Ameri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Arab Emirates, and delivered a strongly worded note of protest, conveying the UAE’s condemnation in the strongest terms of Iran’s terrorist attacks and assaults.

The Ministry stressed that the targeting of the UAE’s territory constitutes a blatant violation of its sovereignty, a threat to its national security, and a clear breach of all international conventions, resolutions, and established norms.

During the summoning of the Iranian Ambassador, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, expressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of any justifications or excuses issued by the Iranian Government regarding the hostile escalation that targeted civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, thereby placing innocent civilians at risk.

He underscored that this serious and irresponsible escalation disregards the UAE’s clear position that it would not permit its territory to be used in any military action against Iran.

He emphasised that these attacks contravene the principles of good neighbourliness and the Charter of the United Nations, and undermine the path of de-escalation and peaceful solutions that the UAE has consistently pursued with Iran.

Al Marar warned of the serious repercussions on bilateral relations, with direct impact across political, economic and commercial levels.

Furthermore, he stressed the UAE’s demand that its sovereignty be respected and that these attacks cease immediately and unconditionally, and affirmed that the UAE reserves its right to respond in full accordance with its legal rights.