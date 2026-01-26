Arab Finance: The Egyptian food industry delivered exceptional performance in 2025, with exports valuing at $6.807 billion, up by 12% year on year (YoY) from $6.097 billion, Mahmoud Bazan, Chairman of the Export Council for Food Industries, announced.

This reflects the importance of the food industry as a key driver of growth in Egypt's non-petroleum exports, accounting for nearly 14% of total exports and ranking third among the main export sectors.

Arab countries topped the importing markets, with exports reaching $3.4 billion, representing around 51% of total exports.

The EU followed with $1.3 billion in exports, and non-Arab African countries with around $516 million.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia topped the list with $563 million, followed by the US at $438 million.