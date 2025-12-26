RIYADH — The Saudi Halal Center, affiliated with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, has launched a Halal Mark Track aligned with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.

This was part of an integrated partnership with Halal Product Development Company, owned by the Public Investment Fund, and THIQAH. The initiative aims to enhance the reliability of the halal ecosystem and support sector sustainability, reflecting the Kingdom’s leading role in the global halal industry.

The Halal Mark Track, in line with ESG standards, represents a qualitative approach that integrates the Kingdom’s approved halal standards, supervised by the Saudi Halal Center, with ESG compliance requirements. This integration helps increase confidence in halal products and enhances their competitive presence in regional and international markets.

The partnership is based on the integration between Halal Product Development Company and THIQAH to build an advanced ecosystem that supports improving the beneficiary experience and applying precise criteria for evaluating products and services. This provides establishments obtaining the mark with a higher level of distinction and supports their expansion inside and outside the Kingdom, while enabling manufacturers and service providers to comply with quality and sustainability standards through a trusted system that keeps pace with international developments in this field.

The Halal Mark Track, aligned with ESG standards, is considered as a strategic project aimed at advancing quality and compliance levels in the halal sector, enabling local and international companies to improve operational efficiency, expand export opportunities, and reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a central hub in the global halal industry.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).