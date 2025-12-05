RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) announced a 60 percent increase in the availability of feed products in Saudi Arabia during the first half of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

This substantial growth reflects SFDA's continued efforts to enhance product availability and improve service quality, aligning with its fourth strategic plan. Additionally, supporting the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, a key initiative of Saudi Vision 2030.

According to the SFDA, the number of feed products available during the first half of 2025 reached approximately 5,022, up from 3,141 during the first half of 2024. The authority explained that this growth resulted from a comprehensive set of measures to increase the number of available products.

The most prominent measure was the adoption of the "GHAD" platform for all stakeholders, which significantly facilitated access to electronic services. Other contributing actions included re-engineering procedures, simplifying the registration process, and reducing requirements and conditions without compromising product safety.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).