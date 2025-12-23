Seagull, a UAE-born pioneer in HVAC solutions, has expanded its industrial presence with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone.

Seagull established its manufacturing unit in RAKEZ’s Al Ghail Industrial Zone with a total investment of AED15 million ($4.08 million). Spanning 17,045 sq m, the facility features a pre-built manufacturing plant designed for operational efficiency and workforce wellbeing. It is now fully operational, with ongoing enhancements aimed at setting a new benchmark for world-class manufacturing workplaces.

With a monthly production capacity of 50,000 sq m of GI coils, the plant will serve major regional markets including the UAE, KSA, Oman, and Qatar. The company currently employs 180 staff, with the headcount expected to reach 300 by mid-2026 as production scales up and new product lines are introduced.

This milestone marks the next phase of Seagull’s growth strategy in Ras Al Khaimah, with plans to double its factory floor space and expand staff accommodation facilities by 2026 to support future demand.

Seagull CFO Taimor Khan said: “Ras Al Khaimah has proven to be a highly strategic base for our operations, offering a cost-effective and growth-oriented environment. RAKEZ team’s professionalism and guidance were instrumental in facilitating our expansion; providing clarity, efficiency, and access to the ideal infrastructure. Their support throughout every stage, from planning to full operational launch, ensured a smooth and successful establishment in the emirate.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad commented: “We are delighted to see Seagull deepen its roots in Ras Al Khaimah with its new facility. Their expansion underscores the growing confidence that industry leaders have in the emirate’s strong industrial ecosystem and business-friendly environment. At RAKEZ, we remain focused on empowering such ambitions with world-class infrastructure, streamlined processes, and long-term partnerships to help them thrive and scale across regional and global markets.”

Through this expansion, Seagull is set to enhance the UAE’s HVAC manufacturing sector, while also contributing to Ras Al Khaimah’s growing industrial ecosystem.

