Muscat – Muscat AI Solutions has launched ‘EV Group’, a digital platform integrating Oman’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. Available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, it provides smart charging services, trip planning, a marketplace for buying and selling vehicles and accessories, and charging-as-a-service solutions for businesses.

Billed by its developer as a first-of-its-kind comprehensive digital platform in the sultanate, the app helps EV owners locate charging stations across Oman, providing real-time status (whether available, in use or out of service), connector types and pricing information. It facilitates long-distance trip planning, suggesting optimal charging stops to ensure safe and convenient travel.

The app features an e-marketplace allowing users, dealerships and local vendors to list their offerings with free listings supporting the local business community.

It allows dealerships, local shops and individuals selling used EVs or accessories to list their products. For buyers, the marketplace offers comprehensive options for new and used EVs, accessories, insurance deals and a directory of EV repair and maintenance workshops in the country.

Hussain al Lawati, CEO of Muscat AI Solutions, described the launch of EV Group as a “proactive step to support the digital backbone” of Oman’s EV sector. “We believe a green future demands powerful, localised digital tools. That is why we ensured our platform is comprehensive and offers free listings, empowering everyone – from the individual driver to the commercial station owner – to participate in this economic and environmental shift.”

Lawati said his personal experience as an EV owner led to development of the app. “I was one of the first three Tesla Model Y owners in Oman back in 2022. Driving one, I came across many pain points firsthand. Last year I met my partner, a master app developer Ali Chenani, and we decided to tackle these points together to create a solution that addresses the real needs of EV drivers here.”

He listed finding functional chargers; lack of a dedicated space for EV cars, accessories, parts and services; lack of centralised know-how and support networks; and provider fragmentation resulting in users struggling with multiple providers requiring different apps as the four main challenges faced by EV users in the sultanate.

“Once we are connected to all providers, premium users of the app will gain access to premium charging spots, real-time availability and exclusive pricing. Extra perks will include vehicle telemetry, remote car access, unlimited marketplace posts and AI-driven assistance features.”

On the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology’s app for EVs called ‘Shahin’ which is currently under development, Lawati said it is a vital national infrastructure initiative, while “EV Group is the community and commercial layer that connects it all”.

He added, “Shahin focuses on the hardware network, HSE framework and device compatibility, while EV Group focuses on the software side and user experience, including multiple provider integration, multiple country integration (like UAE and KSA), buying cars, finding parts, community support and private business integration.”

In Lawati’s estimation, there were approximately 3,000 to 4,000 EVs on Oman’s roads as of the end of 2024 and around 250 public chargers are available now. The app currently has around 300 users.