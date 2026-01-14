Oman’s transportation decarbonisation road map sets out a three-phase pathway to Net Zero by 2050, combining policy, technology and infrastructure measures to accelerate the shift towards green fuels and electric mobility.

Responsibility for delivering these targets rests with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT), which oversees transport, logistics and ICT activities that together account for around 20 per cent of the Sultanate of Oman’s total carbon emissions.

According to Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry has developed an executive plan to achieve carbon neutrality in the sector in three progressive stages through to 2050.

Speaking to Duqm Economist, the quarterly newsletter of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), Al Maawali explained that the first phase, running to 2030, targets a 3 per cent reduction in emissions. This will be achieved by ensuring that 25 per cent of newly registered vehicles are electric, cutting emissions from heavy equipment by 40 per cent, introducing biofuels in public transport and converting selected port equipment to electric power. New mechanisms will also be deployed to curb emissions without requiring full machinery replacement.

The second phase, extending to 2040, aims to reduce emissions by 34 per cent. Key measures include the deployment of more than 20,000 new electric vehicles, raising their share to 66 per cent of total new vehicle registrations; defining the operational lifespan of public transport fleets; establishing a regional hub for supplying ships with green fuel; equipping bus stations and depots with solar panels; and promoting the use of hydrogen-powered trucks.

The final phase, culminating in 2050, targets full decarbonisation of the transport sector. This includes a complete transition to hydrogen and electric technologies for trucks and heavy equipment; and ensuring that 100 per cent of new light vehicles are electric, in line with Oman’s Net Zero ambitions.

To support the decarbonisation of heavy transport, the Ministry is encouraging the adoption of hydrogen-powered trucks for long-distance haulage, while working with automotive dealers to offer competitive packages that accelerate electric vehicle uptake. Infrastructure development is also underway, with plans to install more than 350 public charging stations by 2027, each with a capacity of at least 120 kW along major highways, alongside fast chargers at border crossings. A shore power facility at SOHAR Port and Freezone is also being developed to advance sustainable maritime transport.

Complementing these efforts is a strategy to build a fully integrated green mobility ecosystem. This includes plans to establish Oman’s first integrated electric vehicle maintenance centre, as well as an agreement with the National Green Mobility Company to provide electric rental vehicles and strengthen supporting infrastructure.

In parallel, the Ministry is progressing initiatives to replace conventional government vehicles with electric alternatives, develop a smart application to locate and monitor charging stations, introduce a regulatory framework for charging tariffs and operator licensing; and prepare a national EV charging map in collaboration with public and private stakeholders. Green loans and financing solutions are also being explored to stimulate investment in this critical sector, Al Maawali added.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

