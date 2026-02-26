RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA — In alignment with the strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has completed the official national patent registration of NovaChargeX, a patented hybrid regenerative clean energy system developed to support continuous power stability and long-duration infrastructure performance.

NovaChargeX, under the direction of Founder & CEO Mike Yaqub, welcomed the official Saudi patent registration as a defining milestone for the company’s long-term regional expansion. The registration reflects a direct alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, supporting the Kingdom’s strategic priorities for energy modernization, national resilience, and advanced infrastructure readiness across the Gulf region.

This step reflects the Kingdom’s continued commitment — under the leadership and strategic direction of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud — to accelerate advanced clean energy initiatives, strengthen national resilience, and expand the Kingdom’s role as a global platform for future-focused infrastructure.

The announcement follows earlier regional coverage, including reporting by Al Arabiya News, which previously highlighted NovaChargeX’s expansion and its alignment with Saudi Arabia’s innovation and infrastructure roadmap.

Vision 2030-Aligned Partnership Framework

The registration was advanced through a structured partnership framework supported by Saudi-aligned leadership and development coordination.

In this context, Sheikh Hindi Falah Al-Subaie has played a central role in supporting the Kingdom-focused pathway for the NovaChargeX initiative, ensuring the technology’s strategic positioning remains aligned with national priorities and Vision 2030 objectives.

NovaChargeX has developed its patented system to strengthen energy performance and stability, supporting continuous operation in environments where long-duration reliability is essential. The technology is structured to complement existing energy frameworks and contribute to broader modernization efforts across strategic sectors.

Saudi Arabia as the Central Platform for Regional Expansion

With the patent now officially registered, Saudi Arabia is positioned as the central platform for NovaChargeX’s regional expansion, enabling structured cooperation, licensing, and deployment coordination across the Gulf and Middle East.

This alignment supports Saudi Arabia’s broader role in:

- clean energy modernization

- industrial resilience and transformation

- long-duration infrastructure stability

- advanced development and strategic economic growth

International Recognition

The Saudi patent registration strengthens NovaChargeX’s protected international footprint, alongside filings and recognition across multiple jurisdictions.

NovaChargeX has also been recognized by the World Future Awards 2025, receiving global acknowledgment for innovation in hybrid regenerative clean energy systems.

ABOUT NOVACHARGEX

NovaChargeX is a clean-energy technology company specializing in patented hybrid regenerative systems designed for continuous, stable power delivery. The company operates through strategic partnerships and technology licensing frameworks, supporting long-duration energy resilience for industrial, commercial, and infrastructure applications.