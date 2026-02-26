Riyadh: Keeta has released its 2025 Year-in-Review, outlining how users across the Kingdom ordered food, saved on purchases and engaged with the platform throughout the year.

Operating in 23 cities across Saudi Arabia, Keeta continued to expand its national footprint in 2025, supported by more than 50,000 restaurant partners and over 38,000 riders.

Keeta 2025 by the Numbers

150+ million orders placed in Saudi Arabia

23 active cities across Saudi Arabia

Approximately 30-minute average delivery time

Since its launch, Keeta’s delivery riders have collectively covered a total distance of 1,049,146,479 kilometers across various regions of the Kingdom.

Orders, Savings and User Engagement

On average, each user saved more than 400 SAR during the year, with the highest individual saving reaching 41,805 SAR.

On average, users ordered from 10 different restaurants. The longest ordering streak reached 345 consecutive days, equivalent to 53 weeks. The most diverse user ordered from nine cuisines.

The largest single order recorded totalled 4,768 SAR and included 83 items.

What Saudi Arabia Ordered in 2025

Fast food ranked as the most ordered cuisine nationwide, followed by Arabic cuisine. Burgers were the most ordered item overall.

Fridays recorded the highest order volumes, with Thursday ranking second. Dinner was the peak ordering period, followed by evening tea. The average basket size across orders was 53 SAR.

Ramadan, Eid and Key Moments

During Ramadan, ordering patterns reflected changes in daily routines. The most ordered dishes during the month were French fries, Shawayah and Arabic shawarma. The busiest single day was March 29, with 315,000 orders recorded.

During Eid and surrounding periods, Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam ranked among the top cities by activity. The highest single tip recorded was 54 SAR, while the highest total tips recorded reached 198 SAR. During Eid al-Adha, shawarma was the most ordered item.

Al Kharj, Al Ahsa and Madinah were among the cities recording notable growth during the year.

Delivery Performance During Hajj

During Hajj, the fastest recorded delivery to the Haram was completed in 12 minutes.

Keeta’s 2025 Year-in-Review provides a data overview of ordering behaviour, savings trends and delivery performance across Saudi Arabia during the year.

