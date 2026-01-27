Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, hosted a business briefing session today on the sidelines of Gulfood 2026, the world’s largest exhibition and conference for the food and beverage sector. Gulfood 2026 is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai from 26th to 30th January.

The chamber’s briefing session brought together 410 representatives from international food and beverage companies to explore the latest market data and key trends shaping the UAE’s food sector. The event featured presentations highlighting Dubai’s competitive strengths as a leading global hub for the trade and manufacturing of food and beverage products.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, commented, “Dubai’s food and beverage sector is witnessing strong growth driven by the resilience of the economy, population growth, and a thriving tourism industry. Gulfood serves as an important platform for building global partnerships and exploring new opportunities. We are committed to ensuring a dynamic environment that supports the food and beverage sector, connects global companies with local opportunities, and enables them to expand regionally and internationally.”

The chamber’s presentation cited Dubai Customs data showing that Dubai’s imports of food and beverage products achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% between 2014 and 2024. Over the same period, the emirate’s exports recorded a CAGR of 4.4%, while re-exports achieved compound annual growth of 5.4%.

The briefing also shared insights based on Euromonitor data, showing that retail sales of fresh and packaged food products in the UAE reached a value of US$17.3 billion in 2025. Consumer spending on food purchases via e-commerce platforms totalled US$ 1.2 billion and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2029.

The chamber’s presentation noted that Dubai attracted a total of US$576 million in greenfield investment across the food and beverage sector between 2021 and 2025, according to fDi Intelligence data. Between 2021 and 2025, the country’s RestaurantTech sector attracted investments totalling US$ 898.8 million.

The briefing highlighted forecasts that retail sales of fresh food in the UAE will rise from US$9.75 billion in 2025, achieving a CAGR of 4.7% through 2030. Meat accounted for the largest share of sales in this category during 2025, generating US$3.1 billion in retail sales, and is expected to record a CAGR of 5.1% until 2030. Vegetables ranked second, with sales reaching US$2.7 billion in 2025 and a projected CAGR of 4.8% over the same period.

The presentation showcased forecasts that retail sales of packaged food in the UAE will rise from US$7.68 billion in 2025, achieving a CAGR of 5.4% until 2030. Staple foods accounted for the largest share of packaged food sales, reaching US$2.7 billion in 2025, and are expected to achieve a CAGR of 6% between 2025 and 2030. Dairy products ranked second, with sales of US$ 2.3 billion in 2025 and a projected CAGR of 4.7% over the same period.

Dubai International Chamber’s presentation also highlighted forecasts that retail sales of soft drinks in the UAE will record a CAGR of 6.1% between 2025 and 2030 to reach a market value of US$4.5 billion. Ready-to-drink tea and coffee were identified as the fastest-growing segments, with tea forecast to achieve a CAGR of 9% and coffee 8.3% between 2025 and 2030.