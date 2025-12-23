The Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel Dubai, next to Ibn Battuta Mall and the metro, is launching three new dining experiences in early 2026.

The hotel has transformed its café into Nomad Café, an all-day spot for work, leisure, and casual dining. It is also refurbishing and rebranding an existing restaurant as Taste, a 700-square-foot all-day dining venue serving global cuisines for 265 guests.

Additionally, the hotel will introduce Benihana, the famous Japanese Teppanyaki restaurant, offering interactive table-side cooking.

Owned by Seven Tides International and operated by Minor Hotels, the 411-room five-star property aims to provide vibrant, diverse, and immersive culinary experiences for guests and locals.

“Nomad has been thoughtfully designed with power outlets throughout, ideal for remote working and casual meetings, while its flexible layout can accommodate up to 100 guests, making it suitable for both individual visitors and small group gatherings,” said Dordije Jabucanin, Director of Sales and Marketing at Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel Dubai.

“Once open, these new outlets will complement perfectly our other restaurants such as McGettigan’s Irish Pub and Rodeo Drive our all-American bar and restaurant,” added Jabucanin.

