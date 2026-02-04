The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has published a landmark report confirming that Abu Dhabi’s Food and Beverage (F&B) sector is entering a powerful high-growth phase, with the emirate recording 24,594 active F&B licenses as of September 2025, a 42.2 percent increase in new business registrations in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, 40 percent year-on-year growth in 2024, and a sustained compound annual growth rate of 23.8 percent between 2019 and 2024.

The report, the first sectoral report issued under ADCCI’s 2025–2028 Strategy, also highlights expanding production capabilities, rising export potential and a strengthening innovation ecosystem that together position Abu Dhabi as one of the region’s most competitive and resilient food economies.

The report confirms that Abu Dhabi’s food value chain is advancing rapidly from primary production through to manufacturing, retail, dining and export activity. Global shifts towards healthier, premium and sustainable food consumption are creating strong demand opportunities, while Abu Dhabi’s investment in advanced Agri tech solutions, including climate-controlled agriculture, hydroponics and precision farming, is delivering productivity levels up to 30 times higher than traditional field farming methods, reinforcing the emirate’s leadership in smart agriculture and long-term food security.

Midstream, the report finds robust expansion in food processing and manufacturing, with the UAE’s sector forecast to grow by approximately 7 percent annually through 2029. A substantial share of production already supports international markets, underscoring growing export capacity and value creation potential. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s retail and dining ecosystem continues to strengthen, supported by international culinary recognition, rising consumer demand and world-class logistics and industrial infrastructure that increasingly integrates food production with tourism, lifestyle and hospitality sectors.

Despite global supply-chain challenges, the report notes that Abu Dhabi’s F&B sector has demonstrated strong resilience, supported by diversified trade corridors, advanced industrial platforms and progressive regulatory enhancements including strengthened halal standards, updated food labelling requirements and sustainability frameworks that reinforce consumer confidence and international trust. New economic activities introduced for the agriculture sector are also enabling producers to expand into processing, agritourism and value-added production.

Abu Dhabi City currently accounts for the largest share of F&B business activity, while Al Ain continues to consolidate its role as the emirate’s agricultural heartland and Al Dhafra further strengthens its contribution to the broader ecosystem. Together, the regions are shaping a more integrated and competitive food economy.

Aligned with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy and “Make it in the Emirates” initiative, the UAE is expanding domestic food production and enhancing premium export capability. National food production potential is expected to increase by approximately 30–40 percent over the next decade, supported by Agri tech growth, manufacturing expansion and continued development of retail and consumer markets.

In this context, Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated, “The food and beverage sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is undergoing a rapid and qualitative transformation, reflecting the success of strategic visions that support food security, economic diversification, and the consolidation of the Emirate’s position as a regional and global hub for innovation in this vital sector. This transformation is underpinned by an integrated ecosystem encompassing smart agriculture, advanced technologies, high-quality manufacturing, and value-added exports, all within a flexible and investment-friendly business environment. The continued growth in the number of newly established companies and active sector members clearly demonstrates the expanding opportunities for the private sector to play a central role in building a competitive and sustainable food ecosystem.”

He added, “This progress extends beyond economic expansion alone. It also reflects strong alignment with sustainability objectives, the adoption of advanced technologies, and enhanced efficiency across supply chains, contributing to improved quality of life and reinforcing the confidence of investors and international partners. Through its institutional and international partnerships, the Abu Dhabi Chamber remains committed to enabling the sector’s growth, directing investment towards areas of long-term impact, and ensuring that the food and beverage sector continues to serve as a cornerstone of comprehensive economic development and regional leadership for the United Arab Emirates.”

The publication of this report marks a major milestone in ADCCI’s 2025–2028 Strategy, reinforcing the Chamber’s commitment to delivering data-driven insights that empower the private sector, support investment decision-making and advance Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic diversification agenda.