DUBAI: Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers under Dubai Chambers, has held a meeting with the Dubai Jewellery Group.

The meeting was aimed at supporting business continuity within Dubai’s gold and jewellery sector under the current circumstances and enhancing the efficiency of all operational and commercial activities linked to this vital industry.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and members of the Board of Directors of Dubai Jewellery Group representing leading companies in Dubai’s gold and jewellery sector.

Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman of Dubai Jewellery Group, affirmed that the sector operates at high capacity across all segments, demonstrating resilience despite current regional and global challenges. He noted that many of the challenges related to supply chains, logistics, and transport have been eased by the resumption of flights through Dubai International Airport.

Abdullah stated, “The Government of Dubai’s unlimited support to all business sectors during the developments witnessed around the world has strengthened the resilience of the economy and reinforced the competitiveness of the private sector both locally and globally. The government’s focus on developing Dubai’s commercial and investment ecosystem, together with the high level of efficiency with which the emirate responds to global developments, are vital factors in strengthening confidence and maintaining a positive environment among the private sector regarding the current position and long-term outlook for Dubai’s economy.”

Abdullah added, “The proactive coordination and direct engagement on the ground between Dubai Chamber of Commerce, government entities, companies, and investors contributes to strengthening the resilience and sustainability of the private sector and overcoming any challenges that may arise from global circumstances.”

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, “Dubai’s gold and jewellery industry ranks among the emirate’s most significant economic sectors. Through frequent engagement with key stakeholders, we are providing integrated support to ensure the seamless continuity of operations across all activities related to the trade and manufacture of gold and jewellery in Dubai. We are also working to strengthen companies’ ability to respond to developments effectively and efficiently, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as the global capital of gold and jewellery.”

Participants in the meeting praised the strong readiness of Dubai’s business ecosystem to respond effectively to developments while ensuring the smooth continuation of commercial activity. They also highlighted the flexibility shown by all sectors in addressing current challenges and delivering appropriate solutions that support business continuity and ensure the uninterrupted movement of goods and commodities.

The meeting also featured constructive discussion on the efforts undertaken by the Government of Dubai to safeguard the interests of the business community and stimulate growth across all economic sectors under the current circumstances. Participants discussed practical solutions addressing the sector’s key priorities in order to strengthen its resilience and efficiency in adapting to global developments.

The meeting comes as part of a wider series of engagements being held by the chamber with Business Groups and Business Councils to assess current business conditions, anticipate the future outlook, and strengthen strategies to support the readiness of all sectors in responding to global developments.