Haldiram’s, one of India’s most iconic and globally trusted food brands, has strengthened its presence in the UAE with the opening of its flagship outlet on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

Located at White Swan Building, Trade Center First, the new outlet occupies a high-visibility position along one of the city’s most prominent commercial corridors. This launch marks a significant milestone in Haldiram’s international expansion journey and reinforces its long-term commitment to the UAE market.

This expansion stands as a strong vote of confidence in Dubai’s resilience, governance, and forward-looking economic vision. The UAE continues to demonstrate safety, stability, opportunity, and a business environment that encourages long-term investment — making it a natural choice for global brands looking to build an enduring presence.

The new outlet has been thoughtfully designed to present a contemporary interpretation of Indian culinary heritage. It brings together Haldiram’s full spectrum of offerings — from its signature handcrafted mithais and savoury snacks to a diverse all-vegetarian dining experience — along with a curated retail and premium gifting section catering to both festive and everyday occasions.

Building on the success of its first Dubai store launched in 2025, Haldiram’s has seen strong and consistent customer engagement, particularly during key festive periods. This second outlet reflects the brand’s intent to scale thoughtfully while maintaining the quality, consistency, and trust it has built over decades.

"Dubai has always been a strategic market for us, and the response to our first store reinforced the deep connection customers have with the Haldiram’s brand,” said Divya Kowshik, Head of Business-International QSRs. “With our presence on Sheikh Zayed Road, we are not only expanding access but also elevating the experience in line with the expectations of a global audience," she stated.

The design and positioning of the store reflect evolving consumer preferences in the UAE, where traditional flavours are increasingly being experienced in modern, design-led environments. The result is a space that is both familiar and elevated, catering to a diverse and international customer base.

“Our expansion in Dubai is a reflection of our belief in the market, the strength of its leadership, and the long-term opportunity that the UAE continues to offer. We are here to grow, contribute, and build something meaningful over time,” she added.-TradeArabia News Service

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