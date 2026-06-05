Souq Al Jubail branches in Sharjah, Al Dhaid, and Kalba welcomed more than 106,000 visitors during the Eid Al Adha holiday, underscoring strong community engagement and growing demand for integrated shopping experiences.

The markets saw a notable influx of shoppers and families seeking a wide variety of food, seafood, and agricultural products, as well as Eid hospitality essentials, amid a vibrant festive atmosphere and integrated services to enhance the overall shopping experience.

The “Fawalat Al Eid” initiative, organised by Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah and Kalba, attracted large numbers of visitors and shoppers by offering a curated selection of ready-made Eid baskets and gift boxes, alongside hospitality products for the occasion. The initiative enriched the festive atmosphere and elevated the shopping experience across the markets.

Abdalla Alshamsi, Senior Manager – Sharjah Markets, affirmed that the results achieved during Eid Al Adha reflect the success of the market’s operational plans and advance preparations.

Alshamsi said, “Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah saw strong activity throughout the Eid holiday, welcoming approximately 63,000 visitors. We were keen to provide shoppers with a wide range of products and services in a well-organised environment with integrated facilities. The ‘Fawalat Al Eid’ initiative also helped enhance the festive atmosphere in the market and highlight the Emirati values of hospitality associated with this occasion.”

He added that the market continues to expand its seasonal initiatives to meet visitors’ expectations, further reinforcing its position as a leading destination for shopping and family entertainment.

Talal Mohamed, Director – Central Region Markets, said that Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid recorded a significant turnout during the Eid holiday, welcoming approximately 25,000 visitors.

He noted that the market management prioritised enhancing facility readiness and streamlining operational procedures to ensure smooth visitor flow and provide a seamless shopping experience for all visitors.

He added that the market continues to strengthen its role as a commercial and service destination, catering to the needs of residents and visitors in the Central Region throughout the year.

Hilal Al Naqbi, Senior Manager – Eastern Region Markets, confirmed that the market welcomed approximately 18,000 visitors during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Al Naqbi said, “Through seasonal initiatives, we aim to deliver distinctive experiences that enrich shoppers’ visits. The ‘Fawalat Al Eid’ initiative received positive engagement from families and visitors, helping to enhance the overall shopping experience within the market.”

He added that the Eastern Region markets continue to develop their services and community-focused initiatives, further strengthening their standing as integrated destinations.

The strong turnout across Souq Al Jubail markets during Eid Al Adha reflects the success of their operational plans and accompanying activities, as well as their role in delivering a comprehensive shopping experience that combines product diversity with high-quality services.

Souq Al Jubail operates within the Markets Management Sector of Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.