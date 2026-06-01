Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the coming month of June.

The announcement made through its website showed a rise in premium-grade petrol price, while others remain unchanged.

Super-grade petrol will cost QR2.10 per litre, while Premium-grade petrol will be priced at QR2 per liter for June as compared with QR1.90 in May.

Meanwhile, the cost for diesel remains unchanged at QR2.05 in June too.

The Ministry of Energy started pegging fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy which announces the monthly price list.

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