Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has opened financial bids for a contract covering the construction, supply, installation, completion and operation of 10 fuel stations in Al-Mutlaa, Kuwait, local Arabic language daily Al Rai reported last week.

A total of 14 pre qualified local contractors participated in the tender process, with submitted bids ranging from 13.98 million Kuwaiti dinars ($45 million) to KWD 27.4 million ($89 million).

The offers will now move to final technical and financial evaluation before contract award.

Zawya Projects had reported in November last year that the contract was expected to be awarded in April 2026.

The tender forms part of KNPC’s broader five-phase part strategy to build 100 new fuel stations across Kuwait to meet demand from urban expansion and population growth.

KNPC said 18 stations under the first phase have already been completed and are operational, with the remaining stations to be delivered progressively over the next five years.

Separately, KNPC is planning a new fuel depot in the Al-Mutlaa area in northern Kuwait. The facility will include 11 storage tanks—seven for gasoline and four for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)—along with pumping and loading systems.

·Two 12-inch pipelines extending 130 km to transport gasoline grades 91 and 95

·One 14-inch pipeline extending 45 km for gas oil transport

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.