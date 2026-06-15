KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has approved an investment in a gas exploration project in the Arab Republic of Egypt, specifically in West Mena, off the coast of Alexandria, such that the initial production from the field is expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year, according to reliable sources who disclosed that Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) owns 40 percent stake in the project.

As part of efforts to expand overseas investments in the oil and gas sectors in Egypt, sources revealed that a meeting was held two days ago between KPC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Nawaf Al-Saud Al-Sabah and Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi.

During their visit to the United States of America, the two officials discussed opportunities to expand the investments of KPC in the Egyptian oil and gas industry, as well as ways in which the petroleum sector of Egypt could benefit from the expertise and technical capabilities of KPC.

Sources revealed that Badawi commended the exploration activities of KPC, particularly its contributions to the oil and gas sector in Egypt.

He presented several promising investment opportunities in the Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and western desert areas. Sources said the discussions also covered the use of advanced technologies, exchange of expertise in reservoir management, and methods to increase production rates.

In a related development, the latest report of KPC highlighted its achievements in 2025 , indicating that Block Three Northeast Amriya in Alexandria, where KPC holds 40 percent interest, is one of the major natural gas production assets of the corporation.

The report stated that within the Nile Delta Basin, where reserves are estimated at 200 trillion cubic feet, two major discoveries were made in Block Three Northeast Amriya, which is operated by KUFPEC.

These discoveries include the West Mina 1X well, which confirmed the presence of Miocene-era gas and condensates in shallow-water formations and is currently undergoing development, as well as the Khufu R1 well, a deep and high-pressure well that affirmed the existence of gas within lower Miocene sandstone reservoirs. The report indicated that the recent processing of three-dimensional seismic data in the southern section of Block Three produced highly favorable results.

It added that the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies into seismic data processing significantly enhanced the quality of subsurface imaging and accelerated operational workflows, thereby, improving the reliability of geological interpretations and supporting future exploration decisions. It affirmed that KUFPEC continues to achieve progress internationally, including securing approval from the Indonesian government for the Anambas development plan.

The project has advanced into its third phase, known as the project definition stage, which will lead to the final investment decision, alongside a number of other strategic projects. It outlined the scope of KUFPEC’s global expansion, emphasizing that its growth strategy is based on carefully defined standards and criteria and not limited to any single geographic region.

The operations and asset portfolio of the company, which include 30 projects, are spread in two major regions covering six continents and are managed through seven overseas offices located in Australia, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Pakistan.

The report added that KUFPEC continues to strengthen workforce diversity by recruiting highly qualified professionals with extensive experience and expertise in various regions, in which the company operates.

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