Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) is expected to award the contract for construction, completion and commissioning of 10 new petrol filling stations in Almutlaa City in in Jahra Governorate, northern Kuwait in the second quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in April 2026, and completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028,’ the source told Zawya Projects.

KNPC initially issued the tender on 17 August 2025 with a bid submission deadline of 16 November, later extending it to 28 December 2025.

The project aims to support rising demand for petroleum products.in the fast-growing urban development north of Kuwait City.

KNOC currently owns and operates 68 stations nationwide, according to its annual report 2024-2025.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

