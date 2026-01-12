Iraq’s outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has announced that the government is moving forward with the development of clean and renewable energy sectors.

Speaking at the opening of the Iraq Energy Exhibition and Conference in Baghdad at the weekend, Sudani said Iraq has made significant progress in capturing associated gas, with the rate of flaring reduced by more than 72 percent, adding that flaring will be fully eliminated by the end of 2028.

“We have infrastructure projects by the Ministry of Oil that ensure export capacity and the diversification of export outlets,” Sudani said.

He noted that the government is placing strong emphasis on both conventional and renewable energy in a way that ensures sustainable development.

