Marsa LNG, a joint venture between global industry leader TotalEnergies and Omani group OQ, has achieved a major construction milestone in the $1.6 billion Sohar Port LNG bunkering project with the successful installation of the roof of a critical LNG storage tank in a highly complex operation.

A first of its kind project in the region, the LNG bunkering hub at Sohar Port and Freezone, will boast a 1 million tonnes per year capacity.

Houston-based CB&I, a global leader in tank and terminal storage solutions and a McDermott subsidiary, carried out the 'air-raising' technique.

This engineering process involved using compressed air to carefully lift and position the fully assembled steel roof atop the tank wall. The operation lifted 631 tonnes of steel approximately 40 m high with precise control.

“This technical achievement represents a significant advancement for the project,” the joint venture said. “It reflects meticulous planning, strong teamwork, and excellent health, safety, and environmental performance by Marsa LNG and CB&I.”

On its key role, the Omani group said CB&I holds the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the 165,000 cu m full-containment concrete LNG storage tank and related piping. Technip Energies serves as the EPC contractor for the overall bunkering hub.

By the end of 2025, overall construction progress had reached about 39%, according to OQ Exploration & Production (OQEP). An important milestone during the year was the signing of a Natural Gas Sales Agreement with Integrated Gas Company (IGC) to supply 150 million standard cu ft per day of gas from Block 10 - the source of Marsa LNG’s gas equity - for the bunkering facility.

A major player in the region, OQEP holds a 20% direct and indirect interest in Block 10, operated by Shell.

"OQEP benefits from a dual revenue stream from Block 10: gas sales and LNG sales from the upcoming Marsa LNG bunkering hub, the region’s first,” the publicly traded upstream energy company, part of OQ Group, stated in its 2025 financial report.

The Marsa LNG bunkering hub is expected to be commissioned between the second and third quarters of 2028.