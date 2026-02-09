Dutch and British wholesale gas prices fell on Monday morning on forecasts ‍for milder temperatures than ‍previously expected.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the ​TTF hub was down 2.13 euros at 32.72 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), or $11.39 /mmBtu, ⁠by 0926 GMT, data compiled by LSEG showed.

The Dutch April price was down ⁠1.73 euros ‌at 30.67 euros/MWh. The British day-ahead contract dropped by 8.25 pence at 82.25 p/therm.

Average temperatures in north-west Europe are ⁠forecast to be milder than previously expected by Friday, LSEG data showed.

In addition, liquefied natural gas send-out is expected to rise gradually from tomorrow, said LSEG gas analyst Dzmitry Dauhalevich.

Nineteen cargoes ⁠are scheduled to terminals in ​north-west Europe over the next two weeks.

"U.S. feedgas volumes have been steady over recent ‍days, supporting a robust LNG sendout outlook," he added.

As of Friday, average gas ​flows to the eight large U.S. LNG export plants rose to 18.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far this month, up from 17.8 bcfd in January. That compares with a monthly record high of 18.5 bcfd in December.

Iran's top diplomat said on Friday that nuclear talks with the U.S. mediated by Oman were off to a “good start” and set to continue, in remarks that could help allay ⁠concerns that failure to reach a deal ‌might nudge the Middle East closer to war.

Around 20% of global LNG trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz between Oman ‌and Iran.

In ⁠the European carbon market, the benchmark contract rose by 1.65 euro to ⁠80.38 euros a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)