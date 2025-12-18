Baker Hughes said on Wednesday that it has secured a major multi-year contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to supply advanced artificial lift systems and associated services to enhance production in Kuwait’s oil and gas fields.



Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide its portfolio of electrical submersible pumps (ESPs), along with installation, surveillance, maintenance and optimisation services to support KOC’s field operations.



The award builds on an earlier contract secured in the third quarter, under which Baker Hughes was selected by KOC to deliver advanced wireline and perforation technologies, including high-end logging services to enhance reservoir evaluation, optimize production and increase recovery.



(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

