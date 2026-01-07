Chevron and private equity group ​Quantum Energy Partners are teaming ⁠up on a bid to ⁠buy the international assets ‌of Russian oil major Lukoil, which are valued ⁠at $22 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Chevron, Quantum, Lukoil and the White House ⁠did not immediately respond ​to requests for comment. Reuters reported in November ‍that Chevron was studying ​options to buy Lukoil's global assets.

Reuters also reported in December that Saudi Arabia's Midad Energy had emerged as one of the leading contenders to buy Lukoil's international assets.

If a deal is reached, Chevron ⁠and Quantum plan ‌to split Lukoil's assets between them, FT said.

(Reporting ‌by Gnaneshwar ⁠Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by ⁠Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sonia Cheema)