Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Wedsnesday that it has reached the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the SARB Deep Gas Development located within the offshore Ghasha concession in Abu Dhabi.

The project is expected to produce 200 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mscfd) before the end of the current decade, sufficient to power more than 300,000 homes daily.

No financial details were disclosed.

The project will utilise advanced technologies and artificial intelligence and will be remotely operated from Arzanah Island, leveraging existing infrastructure to enhance efficiency and safety, ADNOC said in a statement.

The SARB deep gas development project is located 120 km off the coast of Abu Dhabi and consists of a new offshore platform with four gas production wells connected to Das Island.

The gas will be processed at ADNOC Gas facilities during the development and production phases, enhancing integration with other projects.

The Ghasha concession is a cornerstone of ADNOC’s integrated gas strategy and includes the Hail and Ghasha field development project. The concession aims to produce more than 1.8 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day (bscfd) and 150,000 barrels of oil and condensates per day.

Last month, ADNOC in partnership with Eni and PTTEP had announced the successful signing of a structured financing transaction of up to $11 billion (40.4 billion UAE dirhams), to monetise Hail and Ghasha’s midstream future gas production.

In June 2025, its listed-subsidiary ADNOC Gas announced reaching FID and the awarding of $5 billion in contracts for the first phase of its Rich Gas Development (RGD) project.

