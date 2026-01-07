State-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the construction contract for the Rawdatain Field Water Separation Facility and Pumping Injection Facility project, located in North Kuwait, in the first quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The tender was issued on 15 December 2024, with the bid submission date postponed to 19 October 2025.

“The contract award is targeted for March 2026,” the source said, adding that project completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028

The project scope includes the construction of a water separation facility at Gathering Centre (GC) 25 and a pumping facility at GC 30. The separation facility will have a capacity of 300,000 barrels of liquid per day (MBLPD) and water treatment capacity of 240,000 barrels of water per day (MBWPD), alongside a centralised water injection facility with a capacity of 500,000 MBWPD.

The works also involve the development of a new pipeline network and expansion of existing facilities to handle rising water production at the Rawdatain field.

KOC is working on water treatment and injection projects to boost reservoir productivity.

