Bahrain - The Bapco Modernisation Programme (BMP) has enhanced production efficiency while reducing environmental impact in Bahrain, according to a recent report by a local think tank.

Valued at around $7.3 billion (approximately BD2.75bn), BMP is the largest industrial investment in the kingdom’s history and represents a milestone in Bahrain’s transformation journey.

The study was prepared by a research team from the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat), including Energy and Environment Studies Programme director Dr Abdulla Al Abbasi and assistant analyst Sabeka Ismaeel, with the participation of Bahrain University Chemical Engineering Department head Professor Dr Mohammed bin Shams.

According to the report, the project has increased value-added output and reduced environmental impact in alignment with the Bahrain Vision 2030 goals for economic diversification and reliance on knowledge and modern technologies.

It stated that the project constituted a comprehensive strategic transformation, raising refining capacity from 267,000 barrels per day (bpd) to around 380,000bpd. It was enhanced to achieve a total capacity of 405,000bpd after one year from the inauguration of the project.

BMP introduced advanced refining and processing systems that enable the production of high-specification clean fuels, reduce emissions, and improve resource efficiency.

It also enhanced the flexibility of refining operations and enabled the company to process multiple types of crude oil according to global market needs.

Digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) have also become fundamental pillars in refinery operations. Sensors and predictive analytics are being used for early fault detection, loss reduction and improving energy efficiency, strengthening operational sustainability and long-term competitiveness.

The study also predicts that the next phase of the project – already underway – will witness increased economic returns by integrating refining operations and petrochemical industries.

Naphtha production has increased by more than 110 per cent, paving the way for Bahrain’s expansion in high-value-added chemical and aromatic industries.

The report concludes that the BMP’s success represents a new launch point for developing Bahrain’s energy policies, and stressed the importance of continuing along three main paths. This includes enhancing industrial integration through the development of complementary petrochemical industries, expanding digital transformation using AI and predictive analytics to ensure efficiency and sustainability, and maintaining investment in human capital through specialised training programmes and research partnerships.

BMP was inaugurated in December 2024 by His Majesty King Hamad, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The inauguration coincided with Bahrain’s 53rd National Day celebrations and the 25th anniversary of His Majesty’s accession.

The landmark project commemorates more than 93 years since the establishment of Bapco and the first crude oil flow in the Gulf region. It comprises 15 sub-stations and 21 new processing units, with more than 700 Bahraini engineers overseeing and managing operations.

