Bahrain - Nass Marine Shipyard Company in Bahrain announced the successful signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi-based High Seas Marine and Industrial Services at an event held recently at the Wyndham Grand Manama hotel in Bahrain Bay.

The agreement represents a strategic step towards enhancing co-operation between the two organisations in the fields of marine services, shipyard operations and industrial support across the Gulf region.

The signing meeting was attended by Nass Corporation chairman Sameer Nass, deputy chairman and managing director Sami Nass alongside chief executive officer Mazen Matar.

High Seas Marine and Industrial Services representatives included Al Tamimi Group executive vice president Fawaz Al Tamimi, High Seas Marine chairman Ahmed Al Tamimi and chief executive officer Vladimir Poddubny.

During the meeting, both parties emphasised their shared commitment to long-term collaboration, strengthening technical expertise and leveraging their combined capabilities to expand business opportunities and deliver enhanced value to clients across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC market.

The MoU establishes a framework for future joint initiatives aimed at supporting the continued growth and competitiveness of the regional maritime and industrial sectors.

