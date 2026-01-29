JEDDAH - Deputy Emir of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal launched 17 development projects in the industrial cities of Jeddah and the Second Industrial City of Makkah with a total value exceeding SR2.5 billion in a ceremony held in Jeddah on Wednesday.

The launching ceremony, which was held under the patronage of Advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Emir of Makkah Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, was attended by Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, along with several princes and senior officials.

The projects include the development of infrastructure networks across an area exceeding 11 million square meters, the construction of 160 new ready-built factories, the implementation of water transmission pipelines and expansion of a water station, the establishment of a quality laboratory within the food cluster, as well as electricity and shared services projects.

These initiatives aimed to enhance service sustainability and support the accelerating growth of the industrial and logistics sectors.

The projects form part of the ongoing efforts of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) to create an integrated industrial environment, enable national industries, and strengthen the role of the industrial sector as a key driver of the national economy.

Saudi Gazette report