Doha, Qatar: The National Planning Council (NPC) has released the monthly Producer Price Index (PPI) of the Industrial sector for December 2025, calculated based on 2018. The data show that the PPI recorded a monthly increase of 0.64% compared to November 2025, while registering an annual decline of 8.36% compared to December 2024.

The PPI is estimated at 101.09 points in December 2025, reflecting a month-on-month increase and a year-on-year decline. In contrast, the PPI for crude petroleum and natural gas production decreased by 0.40% compared to November 2025.

The relative importance of the four main industrial sectors comprising the index is distributed as follows: Mining (82.46%), Manufacturing (15.85%), Electricity (1.16%), and Water (0.53%).

Accordingly, the PPI for the Mining and Quarrying sector recorded a decrease of 0.39% in December 2025 compared to the previous month. This decline was mainly attributed to a 0.40% decrease in the prices of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas, while prices of other Mining and Quarrying activities remained unchanged.

On a year-on-year basis, the index for this sector declined by 11.20% compared to December 2024, driven by an 11.23% decrease in Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas prices and a 0.10% decrease in the prices of other Mining and Quarrying activities.

In contrast, the PPI for the Manufacturing sector increased by 4.90% in December 2025 compared to November 2025.

This increase resulted from price increases in five industrial groups, declines in two groups, and stability in one group.

Price increases were recorded in chemicals and chemical products by 8.60%, basic metals by 2.24%, rubber and plastics products by 0.93%, cement and other non-metallic mineral products by 0.69%, and beverages by 0.34%. Meanwhile, prices declined for food products by 2.61% and refined petroleum products by 2.45%, while printing and reproduction of recorded media showed no notable change.

Compared with December 2024, the PPI for the Manufacturing sector recorded an increase of 6.05%.

This increase was mainly attributed to higher prices in chemicals and chemical products by 14.26% and printing and reproduction of recorded media by 0.16%,

In contrast, price declines were recorded in refined petroleum products by 7.67%, basic metals by 4.22%, beverages by 3.01%, rubber and plastics products by 2.41%, cement and other non-metallic mineral products by 0.62%, and food products by

0.60%.

In the Electricity, Gas, Steam, and Air Conditioning Supply sector, the Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 5.90% in December 2025 compared to the previous month, while it declined by 8.25% compared to the corresponding month of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Water Supply sector recorded a month-on-month increase of 4.40% compared to November 2025 and a year-on-year increase of 12.14% compared to December 2024.

