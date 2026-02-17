MUSCAT: Large-scale infrastructure, industrial and renewable-energy projects continued to advance across Oman’s economic zones in 2025 as authorities accelerated the development of specialised industrial clusters and new economic hubs aimed at strengthening manufacturing capacity and logistics competitiveness.

In a media briefing, Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), said work progressed on several new special economic zones, including the Al Dhahirah zone, where Phase I infrastructure works — including roads and drainage networks — moved forward alongside agreements with small and medium enterprises supporting construction activities. The Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone also entered its development phase following the signing of a development and operations agreement with Mahdha Development Company covering an initial development area of approximately 14 square kilometres.

Infrastructure development also advanced at the Muscat International Airport Free Zone, where about 72 per cent of internal roads and basic service networks were completed, improving readiness for logistics-focused investment projects. In the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, consultancy contracts were awarded to prepare the detailed master plan for a 31-square-kilometre coastal tourism area designed to attract international tourism and lifestyle-related investments.

Sector-focused economic clusters formed a central pillar of the ongoing project pipeline. These include the Integrated Cold Chain Economic Cluster in Al Duqm, supporting fisheries and food export industries; the Integrated Aluminium Cluster in Sohar Industrial City; and feasibility studies for a mining-focused economic cluster in Shaleem and Al Hallaniyat Islands. Additional studies are underway to establish a silica and mining industries complex in Al Duqm to maximise the value of the region’s mineral resources.

Major renewable-energy and heavy-industry investments also progressed during the year. A RO 70 million wind turbine component manufacturing project was launched in Al Duqm, while a large-scale solar cell and module manufacturing project was initiated in Sohar Free Zone. At the same time, the green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in Al Duqm continued to advance, with the early phases moving steadily towards production targets.

Industrial expansion was further supported by supply-chain integration initiatives led by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) through the RABT digital platform, designed to link local suppliers with industrial operators and strengthen domestic value chains. Meanwhile, the Green Steel Plant being developed by Jindal Steel in Al Duqm surpassed 30 per cent completion, highlighting the scale of ongoing heavy-industrial investments shaping the next phase of Oman’s industrial growth.

