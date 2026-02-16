MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has begun implementing the GCC Unified Industrial Regulation Law under Royal Decree No 27/2026, a move designed to strengthen regional industrial integration, enhance competitiveness and attract investment across member states.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion said the law establishes a harmonised regulatory framework covering manufacturing, service and advanced technology industries. It mandates prior industrial licensing for new or modified projects and sets out clear provisions for approvals, revocations and compliance requirements.

Ghalib bin Said al Maamari, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, described the law as a strategic step towards unifying legislative frameworks, facilitating cross-border investment flows and supporting economic diversification.

Engineer Khalid bin Salim al Qasabi, Director General of Industry, said the framework would enhance transparency, promote innovation and raise the quality and competitiveness of Gulf industrial products.

The law provides customs and tax exemptions for approved industrial inputs and allows national authorities to grant incentives in line with WTO obligations, with particular support for SMEs, research and development; and digital transformation.

Comprising seven chapters and 28 articles, the legislation also enforces strict environmental, health and safety standards, backed by inspection powers and administrative penalties. By aligning industrial policies across the GCC, the regulation is expected to create a more integrated and resilient regional manufacturing base.

