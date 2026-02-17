Muscat – New investments in special economic zones (SEZ), free zones and industrial cities exceeded RO1.4bn in 2025, pushing total committed investments in facilities overseen by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) to RO22.4bn – a 6.8% increase over 2024.

At its annual media briefing in Muscat on Monday, the authority said 325 investment agreements were signed across a range of sectors in 2025. It also offered new industrial investment opportunities in several sites and is advancing development of the SEZ in Dhahirah, the Al Rawdah SEZ in Buriami, and the free zone at Muscat International Airport.

Four new industrial cities are being established in the wilayats of Mudhaibi, Suwaiq, Thumrait and Madha to host diverse industrial activities, deepen local manufacturing and create jobs for Omani youth.

H E Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of OPAZ, said efforts are ongoing to build a competitive investment environment that supports economic diversification and fiscal sustainability. He highlighted progress in specialised clusters aimed at value-added manufacturing and logistics, including an integrated cold chain cluster in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, an integrated aluminium cluster in Suhar Industrial City, and a mining cluster in Shalim. Studies are under way for a silica and mining industries complex in Duqm.

Ahmed bin Hassan Al Dheeb, Vice-Chairman of OPAZ, said 2025 saw further legislative progress, including the Special Economic Zones and Free Zones Law and Royal decrees establishing the Dhahirah and Al Rawdah zones, alongside new regulations for real estate development projects.

In Dhahirah, construction has begun on Phase 1 infrastructure, including main roads and drainage channels. Eleven agreements worth RO5.7mn were signed between the main contractor and SMEs, with completion reaching 14.9% by year-end.

In Al Rawdah, a development and operation agreement for Phase 1 – covering 14sqkm – was signed with Mahdha Development Company. The site has been handed over and its master plan approved, while a tender for drainage works has been floated.

Al Dheeb added that 72% of the road network and basic infrastructure at the Muscat Airport Free Zone has been completed. In Duqm, a consultancy contract was awarded to prepare a detailed master plan for a 31sqkm coastal tourism area to attract tourism investments and improve quality of life.

To boost foreign investment, OPAZ engaged more than 500 companies last year, targeting pharmaceuticals, food industries, sustainable construction, logistics, warehousing and renewable energy technologies. A new digital platform to track strategic projects from negotiation to construction has registered 294 projects across renewable energy, petrochemicals, food, fisheries and mining.

The zones under the authority generated 4,467 jobs for Omanis in 2025, surpassing the 2,500 target. This brings total Omani employment in these zones to 30,780 out of about 85,000 workers, with an Omanisation rate of 36%. SMEs operating in the zones reached 4,774.

Khazaen Economic City recorded the fastest growth in added investment at about 63%, driven by new industrial agreements. Industrial cities affiliated with Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) posted 3.32% growth in added investment.

Licensing activity also rose with 2,509 economic licences, 1,125 public service licences and 2,605 commercial registrations issued in 2025. Additionally, 131 environmental licences, 225 environmental permits, 419 investor visas, 7,114 work permits and 284 building permits were registered by the authority in 2025.

