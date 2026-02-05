Al Rusayl Industrial City in Oman witnessed the inauguration of an air gases production plant for the Global Gas Services Company.

Spanning a total area of 20,000 square meters with an investment volume reaching RO 4 million ($10m), the facility has a daily production capacity of 173 tonnes of oxygen, nitrogen, and argon, reported ONA.

The opening of the plant comes as part of efforts to strengthen the infrastructure of the industrial gases sector in Oman and to support various industries.

The facility represents a qualitative addition to the supporting industries within Al Rusayl Industrial City, reflecting the company's commitment to enhancing local content and providing advanced industrial solutions that meet the requirements of both local and regional markets.

Jamal Al Ojaili, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Global Gas Services Company, stated that the plant produces air gases—specifically oxygen, nitrogen, and argon—with the aim of supporting health and industrial security.

He noted that the project seeks to achieve self-sufficiency in industrial and medical gases, ensure the stability of supplies, export surplus production, and bolster the partnership between the public and private sectors.

He further indicated that the company has secured a contract to supply gases to Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), marking a significant milestone in the company's progress and reflecting the trust it has earned through its commitment to the highest standards of quality and professionalism.