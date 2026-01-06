Iraq completed drilling and rehabilitation work on 237 oil wells across the country in 2025 as part of a post-war plan to develop the hydrocarbon sector.

In a statement, the state-owned Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) said its technical and engineering teams drilled 62 new wells and rehabilitated 175 existing wells during the year.

IDC Director General Hassan Mohammed Hassan said the company is pursuing plans to enhance its operational capacity and upgrade technical performance, adding that this would support crude output growth and long-term production sustainability.

Iraq’s economy is heavily dependent on oil, with over 90 percent of government revenues coming from crude exports. As the second-largest oil producer in OPEC, Iraq produces around 4.4 million barrels per day.

Iraq has awarded contracts to several foreign oil companies to develop its oil and gas fields, some of which are among the world’s largest.

Officials said last year such projects aim to boost the country’s crude output capacity by at least 40 percent to more than six million barrels per day (bpd).

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

